BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

(BHLB)
ETFs positionnés sur BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF - USD0.97%0.30%Etats UnisActions - Banques
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-1.51%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...0.47%0.16%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-0.23%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.86%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,12 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,54%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -29,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.0.00%861
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.43%63 288
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.54%48 443
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES0.00%27 747
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-18.73%19 517
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION0.00%13 716
