BERTRANDT : DZ Bank confirme sa recommandation neutre
30/10/2020 | 15:24
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour DZ Bank sur le titre. L'analyste Michael Punzet ne modifie pas son opinion.
Données financières
|CA 2020
946 M
1 106 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
11,1 M
12,9 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
160 M
187 M
-
|PER 2020
|26,5x
|Rendement 2020
|0,99%
|Capitalisation
291 M
340 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,48x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,42x
|Nbr Employés
|12 788
|Flottant
|46,7%
|Graphique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
38,10 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
28,85 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
45,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
32,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
17,9%