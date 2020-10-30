BERTRANDT : DZ Bank confirme sa recommandation neutre

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 946 M 1 106 M - Résultat net 2020 11,1 M 12,9 M - Dette nette 2020 160 M 187 M - PER 2020 26,5x Rendement 2020 0,99% Capitalisation 291 M 340 M - VE / CA 2020 0,48x VE / CA 2021 0,42x Nbr Employés 12 788 Flottant 46,7% Graphique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 38,10 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,85 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,6% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -48.76% 340 CINTAS CORPORATION 18.89% 33 472 TELEPERFORMANCE 19.37% 17 770 RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 18.85% 12 831 UNITED RENTALS 3.87% 12 496 INTERTEK GROUP PLC -3.66% 11 711