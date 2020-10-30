Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft    BDT   DE0005232805

BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BDT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 30/10 16:45:00
29.175 EUR   +1.13%
28/10BERTRANDT : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : Kepler Cheuvreux conserve son opinion négative
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : DZ Bank est neutre sur le titre
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

BERTRANDT : DZ Bank confirme sa recommandation neutre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
30/10/2020 | 15:24
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour DZ Bank sur le titre. L'analyste Michael Punzet ne modifie pas son opinion.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
28/10BERTRANDT : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : Kepler Cheuvreux conserve son opinion négative
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : DZ Bank est neutre sur le titre
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : Deutsche Bank est neutre sur le titre
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : Hauck & Aufhauser est neutre sur le titre
ZD
10/08BERTRANDT : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
03/08BERTRANDT : Warburg Research favorable au dossier
ZD
09/06BERTRANDT : Hauck & Aufhauser confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
08/06BERTRANDT : Warburg Research n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
03/06BERTRANDT : Berenberg neutre sur le dossier
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 946 M 1 106 M -
Résultat net 2020 11,1 M 12,9 M -
Dette nette 2020 160 M 187 M -
PER 2020 26,5x
Rendement 2020 0,99%
Capitalisation 291 M 340 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,48x
VE / CA 2021 0,42x
Nbr Employés 12 788
Flottant 46,7%
Graphique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,85 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board
Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-48.76%340
CINTAS CORPORATION18.89%33 472
TELEPERFORMANCE19.37%17 770
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC18.85%12 831
UNITED RENTALS3.87%12 496
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-3.66%11 711
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group