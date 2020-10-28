|
BERTRANDT : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
28/10/2020 | 11:53
Marc-Rene Tonn de chez Warburg Research conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours est révisé à la baisse à 41.50 EUR contre 45 EUR auparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
953 M
1 119 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
11,1 M
13,0 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
161 M
190 M
-
|PER 2020
|28,1x
|Rendement 2020
|1,07%
|
|Capitalisation
|
308 M
364 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,49x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,43x
|Nbr Employés
|12 788
|Flottant
|46,7%
|
|Graphique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
38,10 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
30,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
37,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
24,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
11,5%