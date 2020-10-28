Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft    BDT   DE0005232805

BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BDT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 28/10 12:16:09
29.9 EUR   -1.97%
BERTRANDT : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : Kepler Cheuvreux conserve son opinion négative
ZD
11/08BERTRANDT : DZ Bank est neutre sur le titre
ZD
BERTRANDT : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

28/10/2020 | 11:53
Marc-Rene Tonn de chez Warburg Research conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours est révisé à la baisse à 41.50 EUR contre 45 EUR auparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Données financières
CA 2020 953 M 1 119 M -
Résultat net 2020 11,1 M 13,0 M -
Dette nette 2020 161 M 190 M -
PER 2020 28,1x
Rendement 2020 1,07%
Capitalisation 308 M 364 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,49x
VE / CA 2021 0,43x
Nbr Employés 12 788
Flottant 46,7%
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 11,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board
Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-45.83%364
CINTAS CORPORATION20.41%33 900
TELEPERFORMANCE17.16%17 702
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC21.46%13 282
UNITED RENTALS4.82%12 600
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.07%12 321
