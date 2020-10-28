BERTRANDT : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 953 M 1 119 M - Résultat net 2020 11,1 M 13,0 M - Dette nette 2020 161 M 190 M - PER 2020 28,1x Rendement 2020 1,07% Capitalisation 308 M 364 M - VE / CA 2020 0,49x VE / CA 2021 0,43x Nbr Employés 12 788 Flottant 46,7% Graphique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 38,10 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,50 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas 11,5% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -45.83% 364 CINTAS CORPORATION 20.41% 33 900 TELEPERFORMANCE 17.16% 17 702 RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 21.46% 13 282 UNITED RENTALS 4.82% 12 600 INTERTEK GROUP PLC 0.07% 12 321