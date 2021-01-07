ETFs positionnés sur BET-AT-HOME.COM AG ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 1.42% 0.03% Monde Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 45,50 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,15 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 50,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas 23,7% Révisions de BNA Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BET-AT-HOME.COM AG 4.08% 286 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 6.02% 37 982 SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.88% 35 215 GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.83% 33 471 EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB 0.86% 21 813 CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 2.65% 15 879