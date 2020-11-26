Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Betsson AB    V72H   SE0014186532

BETSSON AB

(V72H)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 26/11 17:31:11
7.23 EUR   +3.88%
23/10BETSSON AB : pari gagnant
18/06BETSSON AB : Spin off
FA
2019BETSSON AB : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur BETSSON AB
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.67%0.16%MondeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ...1.51%0.06%EuropeActions



Graphique BETSSON AB
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,67 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 71,90 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,48%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BETSSON AB71.26%1 153
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.01%35 014
SANDS CHINA LTD.-20.29%34 965
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC41.28%27 759
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.30%16 143
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.410.07%14 448
