ETFs positionnés sur BETSSON AB ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 1.03% 0.16% Monde Actions WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ... 6.90% 0.06% Europe Actions





Conseil BETSSON AB

Leader européen du pari en ligne Graphique BETSSON AB Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 86,67 SEK Dernier Cours de Cloture 68,40 SEK Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas 14,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BETSSON AB 56.59% 1 075 SANDS CHINA LTD. -21.13% 34 275 GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.22% 33 182 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 41.65% 27 638 ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED -3.65% 15 019 EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB 130.28% 13 542