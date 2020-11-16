Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Betsson AB    BETS B   SE0014186532

BETSSON AB

(BETS B)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 16/11 17:29:49
69.7 SEK   +1.90%
23/10BETSSON AB : pari gagnant
12/10BETSSON AB : Début de mouvement
18/06BETSSON AB : Spin off
ETFs positionnés sur BETSSON ABETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.03%0.16%MondeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ...6.90%0.06%EuropeActions



Conseil
 BETSSON AB
Leader européen du pari en ligne
Graphique BETSSON AB
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,67 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 68,40 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 14,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BETSSON AB56.59%1 075
SANDS CHINA LTD.-21.13%34 275
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.22%33 182
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC41.65%27 638
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-3.65%15 019
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB130.28%13 542
