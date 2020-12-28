Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  BGC Partners, Inc.    BGCP

BGC PARTNERS, INC.

(BGCP)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 28/12 22:00:00
4.12 USD   -0.72%
19/11BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris revient à la prudence face à l'épidémie
AW
17/11Les marchés européens reviennent à la prudence
AW
16/11BGC PARTNERS, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur BGC PARTNERS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF - USD-0.56%1.87%Etats UnisActions - Services financiers
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...2.18%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.74%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 68,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 68,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 68,7%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BGC PARTNERS, INC.-30.13%1 505
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.108.65%35 324
XP INC.7.35%23 112
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-7.90%21 466
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.2.90%16 462
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.96%13 720
