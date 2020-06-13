Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  BHG Group AB    BHG   SE0010948588

BHG GROUP AB

(BHG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 26/08 15:43:14
111.9 SEK   +5.37%
17/08BHG GROUP AB : La tendance est haussière
23/07BHG GROUP AB : un semestre d'exception
10/06Alerte nouveaux achats dans le Portefeuille Zonebourse Europe PEA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Conseil
 BHG GROUP AB
Leroy-Merlin scandinave, pure player digital
Graphique BHG GROUP AB
Durée : Période :
BHG Group AB : Graphique analyse technique BHG Group AB | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 113,67 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 106,20 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,90%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BHG GROUP AB81.85%1 299
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.31.02%307 739
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.38.54%125 436
KINGFISHER PLC25.81%7 531
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-3.13%6 479
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-9.85%4 993
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group