Bic : Q1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION (en anglais)

GROUP PRESENTATION FOR

INVESTORS

March 2022

FY 2021 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

2021 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Delivering Strong and Sustainable Performance by Bringing Horizon to Life

Robust Net Sales Growth fueled by Consumer-centricity and Commercial

Excellence

Resilience in the faceof external headwinds through manufacturing & procurement efficiencies

Progress in our

Sustainable Development journey

Strong Cash Flow and Solid Balance Sheet

FY 2021 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

NET SALES

ADJUSTED EBIT

ADJUSTED EPSFREE CASH FLOW*

1,831.9 M€

279.8 M€

4.29€

205.7 M€

*Free Cash Flow: before acquisitions and disposals

MARKET SHARE IN STRATEGIC SEGMENTS AND COUNTRIES

% of countries we held or grew market share in 2021*

70%

UK : +1.7 pts

Brazil : +2.6 ptsMexico: +0.8 pts

Flame 60%

US: +1.2 ptsGermany +1.0 pts

South Africa: +2.6 pts

Blade 70%

Brazil: held shareMexico: held shareUS e-commerce: +0.4 pts

* Sources slide 46