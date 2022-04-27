Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bic
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  27/04 09:59:38
51.90 EUR   +3.97%
09:46BIC : Q1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION (en anglais)
PU
09:07Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Mercredi 27 avril 2022
AO
09:03BOURSE DE PARIS : Le moral dans les chaussettes
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Bic : Q1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION (en anglais)

27/04/2022 | 09:46
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROUP PRESENTATION FOR

INVESTORS

March 2022

FY 2021 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

2021 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Delivering Strong and Sustainable Performance by Bringing Horizon to Life

Robust Net Sales Growth fueled by Consumer-centricity and Commercial

Excellence

Resilience in the faceof external headwinds through manufacturing & procurement efficiencies

Progress in our

Sustainable Development journey

Strong Cash Flow and Solid Balance Sheet

FY 2021 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

NET SALES

ADJUSTED EBIT

ADJUSTED EPSFREE CASH FLOW*

1,831.9 M€

279.8 M€

4.29€

205.7 M€

*Free Cash Flow: before acquisitions and disposals

aaEEBI +1

1

TMMaragirngin 5.3%

5.3%

MARKET SHARE IN STRATEGIC SEGMENTS AND COUNTRIES

% of countries we held or grew market share in 2021*

70%

UK : +1.7 pts

Brazil : +2.6 ptsMexico: +0.8 pts

Flame 60%

US: +1.2 ptsGermany +1.0 pts

South Africa: +2.6 pts

Blade 70%

Brazil: held shareMexico: held shareUS e-commerce: +0.4 pts

* Sources slide 46

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur BIC
09:46BIC : Q1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION (en anglais)
PU
09:07Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Mercredi 27 avril 2022
AO
09:03BOURSE DE PARIS : Le moral dans les chaussettes
08:38EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : TotalEnergies, STMicro, Air Liquide, Michelin, Alphabet, GM, Crédi..
08:04BIC : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
26/04Bic relève ses prévisions de croissance après un 1er trimestre meilleur que prévu
DJ
26/04BIC : Communique de Presse T1 2022
PU
26/04Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris - Mercredi 27 avril 2022
AO
26/04BIC : plus optimiste sur ses perspectives de croissance
AO
26/04BIC : hausse de 66.7% du BNPA ajusté au 1er trimestre
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BIC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 983 M 2 113 M -
Résultat net 2022 202 M 215 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 447 M 477 M -
PER 2022 11,0x
Rendement 2022 4,55%
Capitalisation 2 217 M 2 363 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,89x
VE / CA 2023 0,82x
Nbr Employés 10 471
Flottant 51,8%
Graphique BIC
Durée : Période :
Bic : Graphique analyse technique Bic | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BIC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 49,92 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 68,90 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chad J. Spooner Group Finance Officer
John Ronald Kerr Glen Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Morgan Chief Administrative Officer & Head-IT
Elizabeth Ann Bastoni Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BIC5.49%2 363
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-19.42%4 778
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-39.27%4 373
BRADY CORPORATION-15.08%2 362
HNI CORPORATION-14.44%1 523
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-39.90%1 504