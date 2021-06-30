Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur BICETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.87%-0.09%France
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-C...0.26%0.58%Monde
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.24%0.15%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.24%0.17%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedged - USD0.16%0.28%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity - USD Hedged Acc...0.16%0.26%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity GBP Hedged - GBP0.16%-0.09%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity - CHF Hedged Acc...0.16%0.00%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Acc - EUR0.16%0.28%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - Acc - EUR0.13%-0.29%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - EUR0.13%-0.30%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.1%-0.14%Europe
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Cyclical A-d...0.05%0.00%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.05%0.31%EAFE
AMUNDI EURO ISTOXX CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED P...0.03%0.14%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.03%-1.36%Europe



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 58,75 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 67,56 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BIC27.00%3 227
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED9.89%6 448
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.97.97%4 216
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.0.28%3 302
BRADY CORPORATION5.96%3 020
HNI CORPORATION25.59%1 951