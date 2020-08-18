Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Big Lots, Inc.    BIG

BIG LOTS, INC.

(BIG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 18/08 19:29:37
48.475 USD   -3.49%
26/06BIG LOTS : confiant pour son 2e trimestre
CF
11/06BIG LOTS, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
04/06BIG LOTS, INC. : La résistance devrait casser
ETFs positionnés sur BIG LOTS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD3.37%1.70%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
First Trust US Equity Income - Acc...-1.46%0.93%-Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Dis...-0.74%0.93%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-0.39%0.71%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...1.59%0.61%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-0.18%0.28%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-0.03%0.21%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.31%0.10%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...0.34%0.06%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-0.76%0.04%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD-0.07%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique BIG LOTS, INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 46,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 50,23 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,43%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -38,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BIG LOTS, INC.74.90%1 971
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION15.66%150 100
TARGET CORPORATION7.82%69 122
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION28.69%50 528
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.52%45 664
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED69.16%16 118
