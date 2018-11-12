Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bigben Interactive    BIG   FR0000074072

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

(BIG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Richelieu Croissance PME RNON-16.00%5.00%1.91M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur BIGBEN INTERACTIVEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-0.01%1.95%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
Durée : Période :
Bigben Interactive : Graphique analyse technique Bigben Interactive | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 31,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE-14.59%321
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.44.56%18 779
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-0.69%13 679
HASBRO, INC.-25.58%10 769
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT13.28%10 130
MATTEL-16.90%3 906
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group