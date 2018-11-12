Fonds positionnés sur BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Richelieu Croissance PME R NON -16.00% 5.00% 1.91M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur BIGBEN INTERACTIVE ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR -0.01% 1.95% France Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 18,70 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,70 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,5% Ecart / Objectif Bas 31,4% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BIGBEN INTERACTIVE -14.59% 321 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 44.56% 18 779 BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. -0.69% 13 679 HASBRO, INC. -25.58% 10 769 UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 13.28% 10 130 MATTEL -16.90% 3 906