Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Bilendi    ALBLD   FR0004174233

BILENDI

(ALBLD)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 05/11 15:00:58
10.15 EUR   +2.53%
17:49FORTE CROISSANCE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU 3ÈME TRIMESTRE 2020 : +14,6%
PU
22/10BILENDI : Rapport d'activité du 1er semestre 2020
PU
22/10BILENDI : Comptes Consolidés au 30 juin 2020
PU
Fonds positionnés sur BILENDI
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest PME ACNON-2.00%41.00%4.18M EUR
Cogefi Chrysalide PNON17.00%22.00%0.16M EUR





Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,90 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,90 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 29,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BILENDI-5.71%48
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED66.40%721 883
NETFLIX, INC.53.58%219 550
PROSUS N.V.36.93%173 684
NASPERS LIMITED38.33%85 102
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.83%71 840
