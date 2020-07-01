Fonds positionnés sur BILENDI Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Amplegest PME AC NON -2.00% 41.00% 4.18M EUR Cogefi Chrysalide P NON 17.00% 22.00% 0.16M EUR









Décryptage La Fed flèche la voie à suivre Graphique BILENDI Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 12,90 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,90 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas 29,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BILENDI -5.71% 48 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 66.40% 721 883 NETFLIX, INC. 53.58% 219 550 PROSUS N.V. 36.93% 173 684 NASPERS LIMITED 38.33% 85 102 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 37.83% 71 840