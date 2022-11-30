Recherche avancée
    BILI   US0900401060

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:29 30/11/2022
17.46 USD   +13.38%
19:01Bilibili Inc. : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier
ZM
16:58L'optimisme des investisseurs concernant la réouverture de la Chine stimule les actions asiatiques
MT
16:01Bilibili Inc. : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
Bilibili Inc. : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier

30/11/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BILIBILI INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 21 895 M 3 059 M 2 958 M
Résultat net 2022 -7 779 M -1 087 M -1 051 M
Tréso. nette 2022 5 196 M 726 M 702 M
PER 2022 -5,59x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 43 414 M 6 065 M 5 865 M
VE / CA 2022 1,75x
VE / CA 2023 1,63x
Nbr Employés 12 281
Flottant 53,6%
Graphique BILIBILI INC.
Bilibili Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Bilibili Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique BILIBILI INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 36
Dernier Cours de Clôture 110,24 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 188,56 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 71,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi Founder
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BILIBILI INC.-66.81%6 065
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.43%344 612
NETFLIX, INC.-53.36%125 033
PROSUS N.V.-18.03%83 050
AIRBNB, INC.-42.71%60 392
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.79%55 365