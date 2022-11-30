|
Bilibili Inc. : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BILIBILI INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BILIBILI INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
21 895 M
3 059 M
2 958 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-7 779 M
-1 087 M
-1 051 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
5 196 M
726 M
702 M
|PER 2022
|-5,59x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
43 414 M
6 065 M
5 865 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,75x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,63x
|Nbr Employés
|12 281
|Flottant
|53,6%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BILIBILI INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|36
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|110,24 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|188,56 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|71,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Rui Chen
|Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
|Xu Yi
|Founder
|Fan Xin
|Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
|Ni Li
|Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
|Feng Li
|Independent Director