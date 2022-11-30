Bilibili Inc. : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier

Données financières CNY USD EUR CA 2022 21 895 M 3 059 M 2 958 M Résultat net 2022 -7 779 M -1 087 M -1 051 M Tréso. nette 2022 5 196 M 726 M 702 M PER 2022 -5,59x Rendement 2022 - Capitalisation 43 414 M 6 065 M 5 865 M VE / CA 2022 1,75x VE / CA 2023 1,63x Nbr Employés 12 281 Flottant 53,6% Graphique BILIBILI INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BILIBILI INC. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 36 Dernier Cours de Clôture 110,24 CNY Objectif de cours Moyen 188,56 CNY Ecart / Objectif Moyen 71,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Xu Yi Founder Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer Feng Li Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) BILIBILI INC. -66.81% 6 065 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -37.43% 344 612 NETFLIX, INC. -53.36% 125 033 PROSUS N.V. -18.03% 83 050 AIRBNB, INC. -42.71% 60 392 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -33.79% 55 365