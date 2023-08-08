223C1264
AV523
8 août 2023
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELÉ QUE LA PRÉSENTE DÉCLARATION EST ÉTABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITÉ DU DÉCLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VÉRIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUÉES.
BIOCORP PRODUCTION
(Euronext Growth Paris)
Opérateur
M. Nicolas Santini
Nature et date de l'opération
Titres concernés
Cours
Nombre total de titres possédés à
(€)
l'issue de la transaction
vente le 8/08/2023
96 950 actions
35,00
0 action et droit de vote
code FR0012788065
________
223C1264-AV523
Disclaimer
