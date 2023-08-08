223C1264

AV523

8 août 2023

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELÉ QUE LA PRÉSENTE DÉCLARATION EST ÉTABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITÉ DU DÉCLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VÉRIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUÉES.

BIOCORP PRODUCTION

(Euronext Growth Paris)

Opérateur

M. Nicolas Santini

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

vente le 8/08/2023

96 950 actions

35,00

0 action et droit de vote

code FR0012788065

________

223C1264-AV523

