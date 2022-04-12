Connexion
    BIM   FR0013280286

BIOMÉRIEUX

(BIM)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  11/04 17:37:21
98.74 EUR   -1.51%
08:20BIOMÉRIEUX : accord pour acquérir Specific Diagnostics
CF
08:04BIOMERIEUX : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
07:55BOURSE DE PARIS : Le village gaulois
bioMerieux : BioMérieux renforce son engagement dans la lutte contre la résistance aux antibiotiques avec l'acquisition de Specific Diagnostics, une société innovante spécialisée dans les solutions d'antibiogrammes rapides.

12/04/2022 | 07:41

12/04/2022 | 07:41
bioMérieux renforce son engagement dans la lutte contre la résistance aux antibiotiques avec l'acquisition de Specific Diagnostics, une société innovante spécialisée dans les solutions d'antibiogrammes rapides.
12 Apr 2022 07:25 CEST

Company Name

BIOMERIEUX

ISN

FR0013280286

Market

Euronext

Symbol

BIM

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1065369_CP__BIM_Acquisition_de_Specific_Dx_April_12th.pdf

Source

BIOMERIEUX

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

BioMérieux SA published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 05:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 3 265 M 3 555 M -
Résultat net 2022 440 M 479 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 613 M 667 M -
PER 2022 26,8x
Rendement 2022 0,69%
Capitalisation 11 676 M 12 710 M -
VE / CA 2022 3,39x
VE / CA 2023 3,15x
Nbr Employés 12 232
Flottant 35,7%
Graphique BIOMÉRIEUX
bioMérieux : Graphique analyse technique bioMérieux | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BIOMÉRIEUX
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 98,74 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,90 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Alexandre Mérieux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guillaume Bouhours EVP-Finance, Purchasing & Information Systems
Alain Mérieux Founding Chairman
François Lacoste Executive Director-Research & Development
Mark Miller Executive Director-Medical Affairs
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BIOMÉRIEUX-20.94%12 710
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.25.18%26 428
DIASORIN S.P.A.-15.62%8 253
10X GENOMICS, INC.-51.30%8 187
ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-12.16%4 463
SD BIOSENSOR, INC-9.12%4 161