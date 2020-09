bioMerieux : Disclosure of trading in own shares on September 23, 2020

bioMérieux

A French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 12.029.370 euros

Headquarters: chemin de l'Orme - 69280 Marcy l'Etoile

Registered at the Lyon Commercial and Companies Registry under number 673 620 399

Regulated Information - disclosure of trading in own shares

Pursuant to European regulation no 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse ("MAR regulation") and particularly its article 5, bioMérieux declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 16th to 22nd 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Identity foce of Total daily Daily weighted Name of Day of the volume (in average Identity code of the issuer the financial purchase Market the issuer transaction number of instrument price of the shares) share bioMérieux 549300AK8Y0LBIQ4T071 16/09/2020 FR0013280286 9 000 124,6881 XPAR bioMérieux 549300AK8Y0LBIQ4T071 17/09/2020 FR0013280286 13 501 123,6110 XPAR bioMérieux 549300AK8Y0LBIQ4T071 18/09/2020 FR0013280286 2 394 124,7860 XPAR

