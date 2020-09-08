Biophytis a récemment assisté à la conférence Digital ChinaBio qui s'est tenue 25 au 27 août et participera également aux conférences suivantes :

While we missed seeing you in person this year, we are happy to see that it's been a busy three days with 1,000 delegates representing 34 countries engaged in over 3,200 virtual partnering meetings. We hope you have had a productive time at the event this year.

Please remember that you have access to all event content, panels, company presentations and company showcase through December 21, 2020. Simply visit the live event site, login with your partneringONE® credentials and enjoy the on-demand content.

We look forward to welcoming you back to ChinaBio® Partnering Forum next year. In the meantime, take care!