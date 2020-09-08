Connexion
BIOPHYTIS

(ALBPS)
Biophytis a récemment assisté à la conférence Digital ChinaBio qui s'est tenue 25 au 27 août et participera également aux conférences suivantes :

08/09/2020

While we missed seeing you in person this year, we are happy to see that it's been a busy three days with 1,000 delegates representing 34 countries engaged in over 3,200 virtual partnering meetings. We hope you have had a productive time at the event this year.

Please remember that you have access to all event content, panels, company presentations and company showcase through December 21, 2020. Simply visit the live event site, login with your partneringONE® credentials and enjoy the on-demand content.

We look forward to welcoming you back to ChinaBio® Partnering Forum next year. In the meantime, take care!

La Sté Biophytis SA a publié ce contenu, le 08 septembre 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le08 septembre 2020 08:13:07 UTC.

Données financières
CA 2019 - - -
Résultat net 2019 -17,8 M -21,0 M -
Dette nette 2019 8,91 M 10,5 M -
PER 2019 -0,19x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 34,5 M 40,8 M -
VE / CA 2018 -
VE / CA 2019 -
Nbr Employés 21
Flottant 88,2%
Graphique BIOPHYTIS
Durée : Période :
Biophytis : Graphique analyse technique Biophytis | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BIOPHYTIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Stanislas Veillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Evelyne Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Samuel Agus Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BIOPHYTIS158.29%41
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.59%82 758
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.72%69 415
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.56%61 072
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.52.67%36 341
GENMAB A/S47.01%22 539
