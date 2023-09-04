Biophytis participera à la 25ème Global Investment Conference de H.C. Wainwright à New York Biophytis annonce que son PDG, Stanislas Veillet, participera et fera une présentation à la « H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference », qui se tient du 11 au 13 septembre 2023 à New York. La présentation sera accessible post-réunion sur…

Attachments

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2023 21:07:06 UTC.