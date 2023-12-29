Biophytis annonce le tirage d'une nouvelle tranche d'Obligations Remboursables en Numéraire ou en Actions Nouvelles ou Existantes (ORNANE), dans le cadre de son accord de financement obligataire avec Atlas, un fonds d'investissement spécialisé basé à New York (États-Unis).

