Biophytis annonce le lancement du regroupement des actions composant son capital social Biophytis annonce avoir décidé de mettre en œuvre, à partir du 2 avril 2024, un regroupement des actions composant son capital social, à raison de 1 action nouvelle contre 400 détenues. Fullscreen Mode
Biophytis SA published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2024 10:02:04 UTC.