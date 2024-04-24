Biophytis annonce le transfert de ses ADS sur le marché OTC Les ADS seront radiés du Nasdaq, ce qui réduira significativement les dépenses de Biophytis Les ADS seront transférés sur le marché OTC Pink et la Société va demander leur admission sur le marché OTCQB Biophytis reste cotée sur Euronext Growth Paris comme marché principal…
