Biophytis S A : Les Résultats de SARA-INT, Essai Clinique de Biophytis en Phase 2 évaluant l'Efficacité de Sarconeos (BIO101) dans le Traitement de la Sarcopénie seront Communiqués d'ici Août 2021

01/07/2021 | 00:34
Les Résultats de SARA-INT, Essai Clinique de Biophytis en Phase 2 évaluant l'Efficacité de Sarconeos (BIO101) dans le Traitement de la Sarcopénie seront Communiqués d'ici Août 2021
Subscribe

30 Jun 2021 23:00 CEST

Company Name

BIOPHYTIS

ISN

FR0012816825

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALBPS

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_992357_20210630__Biophytis_SARA_VF_FR.pdf

Source

BIOPHYTIS

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 22:33:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 - - -
Résultat net 2020 -17,1 M -20,2 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 9,25 M 11,0 M -
PER 2020 -3,24x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 99,5 M 118 M -
VE / CA 2019 -
VE / CA 2020 -
Nbr Employés 25
Flottant 21,7%
Graphique BIOPHYTIS S.A.
Durée : Période :
Biophytis S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Biophytis S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BIOPHYTIS S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Stanislas Veillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Evelyne Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Samuel Agus Chief Medical Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BIOPHYTIS S.A.-1.41%122
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.60%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.39.48%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.01%57 013
BIONTECH SE179.76%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-16.74%50 308