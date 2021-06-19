Biophytis S A : annonce un nouveau financement en obligations convertibles pouvant atteindre 32 millions d'euros auprès d'Atlas, ainsi que le tirage de 2 tranches du Contrat Atlas 2020 pour 6 millions d'euros

Biophytis annonce un nouveau financement en obligations convertibles pouvant atteindre 32 millions d'euros auprès d'Atlas, ainsi que le tirage de 2 tranches du Contrat Atlas 2020 pour 6 millions d'euros
Subscribe
Company Name
BIOPHYTIS
ISN
FR0012816825
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALBPS
Source
BIOPHYTIS
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Biophytis SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 23:06:03 UTC.