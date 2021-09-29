Connexion
    ALBPS   FR0012816825

BIOPHYTIS S.A.

(ALBPS)
Biophytis S A : présentera les résultats complets de L'étude de phase 2-b, SARA-INT, évaluant Sarconeos (BIO101) dans la sarcopénie, au 11e Congrès International annuel sur la Fragilité et la Sarcopénie (ICFSR, 29 Septembre – 02 Octobre 2021)

29/09/2021 | 09:12
Biophytis présentera les résultats complets de L'étude de phase 2-b, SARA-INT, évaluant Sarconeos (BIO101) dans la sarcopénie, au 11e Congrès International annuel sur la Fragilité et la Sarcopénie (ICFSR, 29 Septembre - 02 Octobre 2021)
29 Sep 2021 08:00 CEST

Company Name

BIOPHYTIS

ISN

FR0012816825

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALBPS

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1012577_Biophytis_ICFSR_Sept_2021_FR.pdf

Source

BIOPHYTIS

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Stanislas Veillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Evelyne Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Rob van Maanen Chief Medical Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
