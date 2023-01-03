|
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1,27 M
-
1,19 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-150 M
-
-141 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
130 M
-
122 M
|PER 2022
|-4,10x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
602 M
602 M
565 M
|VE / CA 2022
|371x
|VE / CA 2023
|24,0x
|Nbr Employés
|89
|Flottant
|67,8%
|
|Graphique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|21,48 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|46,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|117%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs