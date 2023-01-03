Recherche avancée
    BTAI   US09075P1057

BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTAI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:02 03/01/2023
21.12 USD   -1.70%
2022Vente d'initiés : BioXcel Therapeutics
MT
2022BioXcel administre la dose au premier patient de l'essai de phase 3 du traitement de l'agitation chez les patients atteints de la maladie d'Alzheimer
MT
2022BioXcel Therapeutics annonce l'administration d'une dose au premier patient de l'essai de phase 3 TRANQUILITY III pour le traitement aigu de l'agitation chez les patients atteints de la maladie d'Alzheimer’s
CI
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

03/01/2023 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 1,27 M - 1,19 M
Résultat net 2022 -150 M - -141 M
Tréso. nette 2022 130 M - 122 M
PER 2022 -4,10x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 602 M 602 M 565 M
VE / CA 2022 371x
VE / CA 2023 24,0x
Nbr Employés 89
Flottant 67,8%
Graphique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 21,48 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 46,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 117%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vimal D. Mehta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard I. Steinhart Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter R. Mueller Chairman
Frank D. Yocca Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent J. O'Neill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%602
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%77 057
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%74 127
BIONTECH SE0.00%36 506
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.00%34 292
GENMAB A/S2.04%28 098