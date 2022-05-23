|
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de HC Wainwright
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
9,26 M
8,78 M
|Résultat net 2022
-135 M
-128 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
166 M
157 M
|PER 2022
|-2,86x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
380 M
380 M
360 M
|VE / CA 2022
|23,1x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,78x
|Nbr Employés
|89
|Flottant
|67,7%
|Graphique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|13,57 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|57,90 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|327%
