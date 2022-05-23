Connexion
    BTAI   US09075P1057

BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTAI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  23/05 17:34:40
13.42 USD   -1.11%
17:04BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Opinion positive de HC Wainwright
ZM
12/05BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : UBS favorable sur le dossier
ZM
11/05BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Berenberg Bank à l'achat
ZM
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de HC Wainwright

23/05/2022 | 17:04
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 9,26 M - 8,78 M
Résultat net 2022 -135 M - -128 M
Tréso. nette 2022 166 M - 157 M
PER 2022 -2,86x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 380 M 380 M 360 M
VE / CA 2022 23,1x
VE / CA 2023 6,78x
Nbr Employés 89
Flottant 67,7%
Graphique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 13,57 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 327%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vimal D. Mehta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard I. Steinhart Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter R. Mueller Chairman
Frank D. Yocca Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent J. O'Neill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.-33.25%380
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.08%80 075
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.69%71 235
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.76%66 136
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.92%42 735
BIONTECH SE-36.77%39 612