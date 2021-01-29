Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Black Diamond Group Limited    BDI   CA09202D2077

BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED

(BDI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 29/01 21:59:29
2.66 CAD   -1.48%
13/01BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED : Le courant acheteur devrait perdurer
2017BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : Détachement de dividende
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Black Diamond Group Limited : Graphique analyse technique Black Diamond Group Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,72 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,70 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 11,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED-0.74%123
D.R. HORTON, INC.11.43%27 932
LENNAR CORPORATION11.56%25 744
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-3.25%18 629
NVR, INC.11.16%16 697
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-3.86%13 421
