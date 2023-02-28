Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
  Rapport
Temps Différé London Stock Exchange  -  09:11:52 28/02/2023
188.65 GBX   -1.23%
09/02BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Final dividend
FA
03/02MISES À JOUR COMMERCIALES : Baisse de la valeur nette d'inventaire de Blackrock Income & Growth
AN
02/02BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice complet terminé le 31 octobre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Calendrier des réunions d'actionnaires au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours

28/02/2023 | 16:46
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mercredi 1er mars Atlantic Lithium LtdEGM re remuneration arrangementCC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCAGMParagon Banking Group PLCAGMRiver & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co LtdAGMVelocity Composites PLCAGMjeudi 2 mars Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLCAGMChenavari Toro Income Fund LtdAGMSchroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLCAGMVictorian Plumbing Group PLCAGMVendredi 3 marsDevro PLCGM et assemblée du tribunal acquisition de Devro PLC par Saria SEGuild Esports PLCAGMonday 6 March Gfinity PLCGM re fundraisingLogistics Development Group PLCGM re capital reduction, change of investing policy and share buybackTuesday 7 March Blackrock Income & Growth Investment Trust PLCAGMEdinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust PLCAGMJPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities PLCAGM Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. Tous droits réservés.

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED -2.35%37.4 Cours en différé.2.27%
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -1.23%188.65 Cours en différé.0.00%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.81%689.005 Cours en différé.-3.61%
CHENAVARI TORO INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.00%0.4935 Cours en différé.-3.24%
DEVRO PLC 0.00%327.5 Cours en différé.6.33%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.84%462.75 Cours en temps réel.0.24%
EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -0.55%164.2 Cours en différé.-6.36%
GFINITY PLC -1.63%0.1451 Cours en différé.-70.79%
GUILD ESPORTS PLC -7.75%0.9225 Cours en différé.-23.08%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY -0.50%11.99 Cours en différé.19.43%
JPMORGAN EMERGING EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SECURITIES PLC 3.17%109.619 Cours en différé.20.74%
LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC 0.60%15.945 Cours en différé.12.81%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC 0.67%598.5 Cours en différé.5.59%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.58%151.53 Cours en temps réel.-1.13%
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC -1.21%82.3893 Cours en différé.2.21%
VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC -0.53%42.97 Cours en différé.4.10%
VICTORIAN PLUMBING GROUP PLC 0.36%82.9 Cours en différé.7.27%
Toute l'actualité sur BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
09/02BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : ..
FA
03/02MISES À JOUR COMMERCIALES : Baisse de la valeur nette d'invent..
AN
02/02BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice ..
CI
02/02BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc propose un dividende final pour l'anné..
CI
02/02BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice ..
CI
2022BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc fournit des prévisions de bénéfices po..
CI
2022BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : ..
FA
2022BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc annonce ses résultats pour le semestre..
CI
2022BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc déclare un dividende intérimaire, paya..
CI
2022BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (L..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2022 -0,39 M -0,47 M -0,44 M
Résultat net 2022 -0,95 M -1,14 M -1,08 M
Dette nette 2022 1,34 M 1,61 M 1,52 M
PER 2022 -38,3x
Rendement 2022 4,27%
Capitalisation 40,0 M 48,2 M 45,5 M
VE / CA 2021 3,88x
VE / CA 2022 -96,5x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 24,5%
Graphique BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Durée : Période :
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc : Graphique analyse technique BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Graeme John Proudfoot Chairman
Charles Roderick Worsley Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Roger Gold Non-Executive Director
Winifred Elsie Robbins Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC0.00%48
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC2.83%4 357
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.41%338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP4.50%46