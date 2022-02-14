Connexion
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

Bloom Energy Corporation : BofA Securities relève sa recommandation à acheter

14/02/2022 | 14:01
Toute l'actualité sur BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
14:01BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION : BofA Securities relève sa recommandation à acheter
ZM
11/02MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie se redressent alors que le c..
MT
11/02MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent à nouveau grâce ..
MT
10/02Bloom Energy réduit sa perte ajustée au quatrième trimestre et augmente son chiffre d'a..
MT
10/02
CI
10/02Earnings Flash (BE) BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 342,5 mil..
MT
10/02Bloom Energy Corporation fournit des prévisions de revenus pour l'ensemble de l'année 2..
CI
10/02Bloom Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 d..
CI
26/01BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION : Susquehanna de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
05/01BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets relève sa recommandation à acheter
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 943 M - 826 M
Résultat net 2021 -158 M - -139 M
Dette nette 2021 272 M - 238 M
PER 2021 -18,5x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 2 979 M 2 979 M 2 612 M
VE / CA 2021 3,45x
VE / CA 2022 2,86x
Nbr Employés 1 316
Flottant 80,3%
Tendances analyse technique BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,88 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 61,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Cameron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Eddy Zervigon Independent Director
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-23.03%2 979
ABB LTD-7.05%68 343
SIEMENS LTD1.71%11 354
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-20.27%10 046
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.46%9 934
ABB INDIA LIMITED-2.50%6 129