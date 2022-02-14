|
Bloom Energy Corporation : BofA Securities relève sa recommandation à acheter
Données financières
|CA 2021
943 M
|Résultat net 2021
-158 M
|Dette nette 2021
272 M
|PER 2021
|-18,5x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
2 979 M
2 979 M
2 612 M
|VE / CA 2021
|3,45x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,86x
|Nbr Employés
|1 316
|Flottant
|80,3%
Tendances analyse technique BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
16,88 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
27,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
61,5%
