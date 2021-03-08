Connexion
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
Bloom Energy Corporation : Credit Suisse favorable au dossier

08/03/2021 | 16:01
Toute l'actualité sur BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
16:01BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION  : Credit Suisse favorable au dossier
ZM
04/03BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION  : Raymond James passe de neutre à achat
ZM
04/02BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION  : Bernstein neutre sur le dossier
ZM
21/01BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION  : Credit Suisse de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
2020LA MINUTE DURABLE  : ça va se faire dorer la pilule
2020BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION  : accord de développement pour des navires écolos
2020BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION  : publication des résultats annuels
2019AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : Boeing, Micron Technology, Exxon Mobil, TripAdvisor,..
2019BLOOM ENERGY CORP  : publication des résultats trimestriels
2018BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
Recommandations des analystes sur BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 980 M - 826 M
Résultat net 2021 -54,8 M - -46,2 M
Dette nette 2021 555 M - 467 M
PER 2021 -78,6x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 4 401 M 4 401 M 3 709 M
VE / CA 2021 5,06x
VE / CA 2022 4,16x
Nbr Employés 1 316
Flottant 76,9%
Tendances analyse technique BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,61 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 75,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Cameron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Susan Brennan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eddy Zervigon Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-10.64%4 401
ABB LTD9.51%59 011
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.33%11 774
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC25.94%4 674
ABB INDIA LIMITED22.89%4 308
NORDEX SE-12.14%2 722
