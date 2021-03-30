|
Bloom Energy Corporation : Northcoast Research favorable sur le dossier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
981 M
-
836 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-58,6 M
-
-49,9 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
555 M
-
473 M
|PER 2021
|-71,4x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 021 M
4 021 M
3 427 M
|VE / CA 2021
|4,66x
|VE / CA 2022
|3,85x
|Nbr Employés
|1 316
|Flottant
|76,9%
|
|
|
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
35,85 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
23,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
92,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
53,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-16,7%
