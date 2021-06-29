Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
  6. Fonds
    BXC   US09624H2085

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

(BXC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 29/06 22:10:00
48.19 USD   +2.05%
13/02BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.  : Benchmark Capital favorable sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.06%1.36%Etats Unis



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.
Durée : Période :
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. : Graphique analyse technique BlueLinx Holdings Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 48,19 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 80,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 66,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.64.70%438
FERGUSON PLC14.14%30 898
REECE LIMITED59.39%11 291
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.32.45%3 811
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY20.17%2 221
GMS INC.57.97%2 078