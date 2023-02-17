Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blueprint Medicines Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    BPMC   US09627Y1091

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION

(BPMC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:27:16 17/02/2023
45.44 USD   +1.62%
18:22Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat
ZM
18:22Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Raymond James reste à l'achat
ZM
16:17Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Wedbush reste à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat

17/02/2023 | 18:22
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION
18:22Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Needham & Co. toujours..
ZM
18:22Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Raymond James reste à ..
ZM
16:17Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Wedbush reste à l'acha..
ZM
16/02Blueprint Medicines réduit sa perte au quatrième trimestre et réduit ses revenus
MT
16/02Blueprint Medicines Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'..
CI
16/02Blueprint Medicines Corporation fournit des prévisions de revenus pour l'ensemble de l'..
CI
16/02Transcript : Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, ..
CI
10/02Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Wedbush toujours posit..
ZM
10/02L'essai de phase 1/2 VELA de Blueprint Medicines placé en suspens partiel par la FDA ; ..
MT
10/02Blueprint Medicines Corporation annonce un arrêt clinique partiel de l'essai de phase 1..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 199 M - 186 M
Résultat net 2022 -559 M - -523 M
Tréso. nette 2022 166 M - 155 M
PER 2022 -4,78x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 2 675 M 2 675 M 2 506 M
VE / CA 2022 12,6x
VE / CA 2023 10,7x
Nbr Employés 602
Flottant 99,4%
Graphique BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Blueprint Medicines Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 44,71 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kathryn Haviland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Landsittel Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey W. Albers Executive Chairman
Christopher K. Murray Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Fouad Namouni President-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION0.50%2 675
MODERNA, INC.-1.30%66 198
LONZA GROUP AG22.49%44 527
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.33%41 602
SEAGEN INC.25.21%30 056
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.54%27 048