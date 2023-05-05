Recherche avancée
    BPMC   US09627Y1091

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION

(BPMC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:30:37 05/05/2023
57.84 USD   -0.98%
16:06Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Needham & Co. toujours positif
ZM
16:06Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Opinion positive de HC Wainwright
ZM
04/05Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Needham & Co. toujours positif

05/05/2023 | 16:06
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
04/05La perte de Blueprint Medicines au premier trimestre s'aggrave, mais le chiffre d'affai..
MT
04/05Transcript : Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, ..
CI
04/05Blueprint Medicines Corporation publie ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le ..
CI
04/05Blueprint Medicines Corporation fournit des prévisions de revenus pour l'année 2023
CI
28/03Blueprint Medicines déclare que la FDA lève l'interdiction clinique partielle de l'essa..
MT
28/03Blueprint Medicines annonce la levée de la suspension clinique partielle de l'essai de ..
CI
15/03Transcript : Blueprint Medicines Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Heal..
CI
Données financières
CA 2023 218 M - 198 M
Résultat net 2023 -604 M - -549 M
Tréso. nette 2023 803 M - 730 M
PER 2023 -5,82x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 3 531 M 3 531 M 3 209 M
VE / CA 2023 12,5x
VE / CA 2024 8,47x
Nbr Employés 641
Flottant 98,3%
Tendances analyse technique BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,41 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kathryn Haviland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Landsittel Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey W. Albers Executive Chairman
Christopher K. Murray Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Fouad Namouni President-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION33.33%3 531
MODERNA, INC.-25.21%51 808
LONZA GROUP AG28.18%48 653
SEAGEN INC.54.46%37 220
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%34 215
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.98%25 514
