Blueprint Medicines Corporation : Needham & Co. toujours positif
Données financières
|CA 2023
218 M
-
198 M
|Résultat net 2023
-604 M
-
-549 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
803 M
-
730 M
|PER 2023
|-5,82x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
3 531 M
3 531 M
3 209 M
|VE / CA 2023
|12,5x
|VE / CA 2024
|8,47x
|Nbr Employés
|641
|Flottant
|98,3%
|Graphique BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,41 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|69,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|18,1%
