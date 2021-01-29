Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD-1.19%1.27%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-2.18%0.58%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.43%0.27%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 119,69 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 97,23 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION-13.30%5 419
MODERNA, INC.52.72%63 136
LONZA GROUP AG0.21%47 661
CELLTRION, INC.-6.82%41 032
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.28%34 254
SEAGEN INC.-7.18%29 408
