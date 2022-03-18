BNP Paribas : AGM 2022 - Agenda

Validé CA 24 février 201
S H A R E H O L D E R S ' C O M B I N E D G E N E R A L M E E T I N G
O N 1 7 M A Y 2 0 2 2
A G E N D A
I - within the authority of the Ordinary General Meeting
1 - First Resolution:
Approval of the parent company financial statements for the 2021 financial year
2 - Second Resolution:
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year
3 - Third Resolution:
Appropriation of net income for the 2021 financial year and distribution of dividend
4 - Fourth Resolution:
Special report of the Statutory Auditors on related party agreements and commitments falling within the scope of articles L.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code
5 - Fifth Resolution:
Authorization for BNP Paribas to buy back its own shares
6 - Sixth Resolution:
Reappointment of a Director (M. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé)
7 - Seventh Resolution:
Reappointment of a Director (Ms. Marion Guillou)
8 - Eighth Resolution:
Reappointment of a Director (M. Michel Tilmant)
9 - Ninth Resolution:
Appointment of a Director (Ms. Lieve Logghe)
10 - Tenth Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to Directors
11 - Eleventh Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors
12 - Twelfth Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Operating Officers
13 - Thirteenth Resolution:
Vote on disclosures relating to compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to all corporate officers
14 - Fourteenth Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Jean Lemierre, Chairman of the Board of Directors
15 - Fifteenth Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chief Executive Officer
16 - Sixteenth Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Philippe Bordenave, Chief Operating Officer until May 18, 2021
17 - Seventeeth Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Yann Gérardin, Chief Operating Officer from May 18, 2021
18 - Eighteenth Resolution:
Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer from May 18, 2021
19 - Nineteenth Resolution:
Advisory vote on the overall amount of compensation of any kind paid during fiscal year 2021 to executives and certain categories of personnel
20 - Twentieth Resolution
Determination of the global annual amount of Directors' fees
II - within the authority of the Extraordinary General Meeting
21 - Twenty-First Resolution
Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital, maintaining preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through the issue of ordinary shares and securities granting immediate or future access to new shares
22 - Twenty-Second Resolution
Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital, with the removal of preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through the issue of ordinary shares and securities granting immediate or future access to new shares
23 - Twenty-Third Resolution
Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through the issue of ordinary shares and securities granting immediate or future access to new shares issued in consideration of securities tendered, within the limit of 10% of the share capital
24 - Twenty-Fourth Resolution
Overall limit on authorisations to issue shares with the removal of, or without, preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders
25 - Twenty-Fifth Resolution
Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital by capitalisation of reserves or earnings, share premiums or additional paid-in capital
26 - Twenty-Sixth Resolution
Overall limit on authorisations to issue shares with, without, or with the removal of, preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders
27 - Twenty-Seventh Resolution
Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to conduct transactions reserved for the members of the BNP Paribas Group Company Savings Plan, with the removal of preferential subscription rights, which may take the form of capital increases and/or reserved sales of securities
28 - Twenty-Eighth Resolution
Authorization for the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling shares
29 - Twenty-NinthResolutionAuthority to complete legal formalities.
A S S E M B L E E G E N E R A L E M I X T E D E S A C T I O N N A I R E S
D U 1 7 M A I 2 0 2 2
O R D R E D U J O U R
I - au titre de la compétence de l'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire
1 - Première Résolution
Approbation des comptes sociaux de l'exercice 2021
2 - Deuxième Résolution
Approbation des comptes consolidés de l'exercice 2021
3 - Troisième Résolution
Affectation du résultat de l'exercice 2021 et mise en distribution du dividende
4 - Quatrième Résolution
Rapport spécial des Commissaires aux comptes sur les conventions et engagements visés aux articles L225-38 et suivants du Code de commerce
5 - Cinquième Résolution
Autorisation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'achat d'actions de la société
6 - Sixième Résolution
Renouvellement du mandat d'un Administrateur (M. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé)
7 - Septième Résolution
Renouvellement du mandat d'une Administratrice (Mme Marion Guillou)
8 - Huitième Résolution
Renouvellement du mandat d'un Administrateur (M. Michel Tilmant)
9 - Neuvième Résolution
Nomination d'une Administratrice (Mme Lieve Logghe)
10 - Dixième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la politique de rémunération attribuables aux Administrateurs
11 - Onzième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la politique de rémunération attribuables au Président du Conseil d'administration
12 - Douzième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la politique de rémunération attribuables au Directeur Général et aux Directeurs Généraux délégués
13 -Treizième Résolution
Vote sur les informations relatives à la rémunération versée en 2021 ou attribuée au titre de l'exercice 2021 à l'ensemble des mandataires sociaux
14 - Quatorzième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Jean Lemierre, Président du Conseil d'administration
15 - Quinzième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Directeur Général
16 - Seizième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Philippe Bordenave, Directeur Général délégué jusqu'au 18 mai 2021
17 - Dix-septième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Yann Gérardin, Directeur Général délégué à compter du 18 mai 2021
18 - Dix-huitième Résolution
Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Thierry Laborde, Directeur Général délégué à compter du 18 mai 2021
19 - Dix-neuvième Résolution
Vote consultatif sur l'enveloppe globale des rémunérations de toutes natures versées durant l'exercice 2021 aux dirigeants effectifs et à certaines catégories de personne
20 - Vingtième Résolution
Fixation du montant global annuel de la rémunération des membres du Conseil d'administration
- au titre de la compétence de l'Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire
21 - Vingt-et-unième Résolution
Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital, avec maintien du droit préférentiel de souscription, par émission d'actions ordinaires et de valeurs mobilières donnant accès immédiatement ou à terme à des actions à émettre
22 - Vingt- deuxième Résolution
Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital, avec suppression du droit préférentiel de souscription, par émission d'actions ordinaires et de valeurs mobilières donnant accès immédiatement ou à terme à des actions à émettre
23 - Vingt- troisième Résolution
Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital, sans droit préférentiel de souscription, par émission d'actions ordinaires et de valeurs mobilières donnant accès immédiatement ou à terme à des actions à émettre destinées à rémunérer des apports de titres dans la limite de 10 % du capital
24 - Vingt- quatrième Résolution
Limitation globale des autorisations d'émission, avec suppression du, ou sans, droit préférentiel de souscription
25 - Vingt- cinquième Résolution
Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital par incorporation de réserves ou de bénéfices, de primes d'émission, de fusion ou d'apport
