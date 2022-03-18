Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel.  Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  18/03 17:02:15
52.98 EUR   -0.13%
16:55BNP PARIBAS : AG 2022 - Avis de réunion
PU
16:55BNP PARIBAS : AGM 2022 - Agenda
PU
16:54Soupçons de "complicité de crimes contre l'humanité" de BNP Paribas au Soudan
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

BNP Paribas : AGM 2022 - Agenda

18/03/2022 | 16:55
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Validé CA 24 février 201

S H A R E H O L D E R S ' C O M B I N E D G E N E R A L M E E T I N G

O N 1 7 M A Y 2 0 2 2

A G E N D A

I - within the authority of the Ordinary General Meeting

1 - First Resolution:

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the 2021 financial year

2 - Second Resolution:

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year

3 - Third Resolution:

Appropriation of net income for the 2021 financial year and distribution of dividend

4 - Fourth Resolution:

Special report of the Statutory Auditors on related party agreements and commitments falling within the scope of articles L.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code

5 - Fifth Resolution:

Authorization for BNP Paribas to buy back its own shares

6 - Sixth Resolution:

Reappointment of a Director (M. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé)

7 - Seventh Resolution:

Reappointment of a Director (Ms. Marion Guillou)

8 - Eighth Resolution:

Reappointment of a Director (M. Michel Tilmant)

9 - Ninth Resolution:

Appointment of a Director (Ms. Lieve Logghe)

10 - Tenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to Directors

11 - Eleventh Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

12 - Twelfth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Operating Officers

13 - Thirteenth Resolution:

Vote on disclosures relating to compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to all corporate officers

14 - Fourteenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Jean Lemierre, Chairman of the Board of Directors

15 - Fifteenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chief Executive Officer

16 - Sixteenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Philippe Bordenave, Chief Operating Officer until May 18, 2021

17 - Seventeeth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Yann Gérardin, Chief Operating Officer from May 18, 2021

18 - Eighteenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer from May 18, 2021

19 - Nineteenth Resolution:

Advisory vote on the overall amount of compensation of any kind paid during fiscal year 2021 to executives and certain categories of personnel

20 - Twentieth Resolution

Determination of the global annual amount of Directors' fees

II - within the authority of the Extraordinary General Meeting

21 - Twenty-First Resolution

Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital, maintaining preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through the issue of ordinary shares and securities granting immediate or future access to new shares

22 - Twenty-Second Resolution

Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital, with the removal of preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through the issue of ordinary shares and securities granting immediate or future access to new shares

23 - Twenty-Third Resolution

Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, through the issue of ordinary shares and securities granting immediate or future access to new shares issued in consideration of securities tendered, within the limit of 10% of the share capital

24 - Twenty-Fourth Resolution

Overall limit on authorisations to issue shares with the removal of, or without, preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders

25 - Twenty-Fifth Resolution

Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to increase the share capital by capitalisation of reserves or earnings, share premiums or additional paid-in capital

26 - Twenty-Sixth Resolution

Overall limit on authorisations to issue shares with, without, or with the removal of, preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders

27 - Twenty-Seventh Resolution

Delegation of authority to the Board of directors to conduct transactions reserved for the members of the BNP Paribas Group Company Savings Plan, with the removal of preferential subscription rights, which may take the form of capital increases and/or reserved sales of securities

1

28 - Twenty-Eighth Resolution

Authorization for the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling shares

29 - Twenty-NinthResolutionAuthority to complete legal formalities.

2

A S S E M B L E E G E N E R A L E M I X T E D E S A C T I O N N A I R E S

D U 1 7 M A I 2 0 2 2

O R D R E D U J O U R

I - au titre de la compétence de l'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire

1 - Première Résolution

Approbation des comptes sociaux de l'exercice 2021

2 - Deuxième Résolution

Approbation des comptes consolidés de l'exercice 2021

3 - Troisième Résolution

Affectation du résultat de l'exercice 2021 et mise en distribution du dividende

4 - Quatrième Résolution

Rapport spécial des Commissaires aux comptes sur les conventions et engagements visés aux articles L225-38 et suivants du Code de commerce

5 - Cinquième Résolution

Autorisation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'achat d'actions de la société

6 - Sixième Résolution

Renouvellement du mandat d'un Administrateur (M. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé)

7 - Septième Résolution

Renouvellement du mandat d'une Administratrice (Mme Marion Guillou)

8 - Huitième Résolution

Renouvellement du mandat d'un Administrateur (M. Michel Tilmant)

9 - Neuvième Résolution

Nomination d'une Administratrice (Mme Lieve Logghe)

10 - Dixième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la politique de rémunération attribuables aux Administrateurs

11 - Onzième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la politique de rémunération attribuables au Président du Conseil d'administration

12 - Douzième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la politique de rémunération attribuables au Directeur Général et aux Directeurs Généraux délégués

13 -Treizième Résolution

Vote sur les informations relatives à la rémunération versée en 2021 ou attribuée au titre de l'exercice 2021 à l'ensemble des mandataires sociaux

3

14 - Quatorzième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Jean Lemierre, Président du Conseil d'administration

15 - Quinzième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Directeur Général

16 - Seizième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Philippe Bordenave, Directeur Général délégué jusqu'au 18 mai 2021

17 - Dix-septième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Yann Gérardin, Directeur Général délégué à compter du 18 mai 2021

18 - Dix-huitième Résolution

Vote sur les éléments de la rémunération versés en 2021 ou attribués au titre de l'exercice 2021 à M. Thierry Laborde, Directeur Général délégué à compter du 18 mai 2021

19 - Dix-neuvième Résolution

Vote consultatif sur l'enveloppe globale des rémunérations de toutes natures versées durant l'exercice 2021 aux dirigeants effectifs et à certaines catégories de personne

20 - Vingtième Résolution

Fixation du montant global annuel de la rémunération des membres du Conseil d'administration

  1. - au titre de la compétence de l'Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire

21 - Vingt-et-unième Résolution

Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital, avec maintien du droit préférentiel de souscription, par émission d'actions ordinaires et de valeurs mobilières donnant accès immédiatement ou à terme à des actions à émettre

22 - Vingt- deuxième Résolution

Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital, avec suppression du droit préférentiel de souscription, par émission d'actions ordinaires et de valeurs mobilières donnant accès immédiatement ou à terme à des actions à émettre

23 - Vingt- troisième Résolution

Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital, sans droit préférentiel de souscription, par émission d'actions ordinaires et de valeurs mobilières donnant accès immédiatement ou à terme à des actions à émettre destinées à rémunérer des apports de titres dans la limite de 10 % du capital

24 - Vingt- quatrième Résolution

Limitation globale des autorisations d'émission, avec suppression du, ou sans, droit préférentiel de souscription

25 - Vingt- cinquième Résolution

Délégation à conférer au Conseil d'administration à l'effet de procéder à l'augmentation du capital par incorporation de réserves ou de bénéfices, de primes d'émission, de fusion ou d'apport

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 15:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BNP PARIBAS
16:55BNP PARIBAS : AG 2022 - Avis de réunion
PU
16:55BNP PARIBAS : AGM 2022 - Agenda
PU
16:54Soupçons de "complicité de crimes contre l'humanité" de BNP Paribas au Soudan
AW
15:37SANTANDER : projet de coentreprise pour CACEIS
CF
13:41Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street Vendredi 18 mars 2022
AO
13:01UNITED AIRLINES : Exane BNP Paribas relève son opinion
AO
12:17BOURSE DE WALL STREET : USA-Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street (actualisé)
RE
11:02BNP Paribas et Crédit agricole vont regrouper leurs activités de services aux émetteurs
RE
10:56CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : projet de coentreprise pour CACEIS
CF
10:16LUFTHANSA : Exane BNP Paribas dégrade son opinion
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BNP PARIBAS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 46 332 M 51 492 M -
Résultat net 2021 8 926 M 9 920 M -
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 7,48x
Rendement 2021 6,69%
Capitalisation 65 443 M 72 731 M -
Capi. / CA 2021 1,41x
Capi. / CA 2022 1,41x
Nbr Employés 190 000
Flottant 86,5%
Graphique BNP PARIBAS
Durée : Période :
BNP Paribas : Graphique analyse technique BNP Paribas | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BNP PARIBAS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Cloture 53,05 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-12.70%72 731
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.49%413 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.28%347 031
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%242 878
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.29%195 706
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%182 348