BNP Paribas : AGM 2022 - Agenda

S H A R E H O L D E R S ' C O M B I N E D G E N E R A L M E E T I N G

O N 1 7 M A Y 2 0 2 2

A G E N D A

I - within the authority of the Ordinary General Meeting

1 - First Resolution:

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the 2021 financial year

2 - Second Resolution:

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year

3 - Third Resolution:

Appropriation of net income for the 2021 financial year and distribution of dividend

4 - Fourth Resolution:

Special report of the Statutory Auditors on related party agreements and commitments falling within the scope of articles L.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code

5 - Fifth Resolution:

Authorization for BNP Paribas to buy back its own shares

6 - Sixth Resolution:

Reappointment of a Director (M. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé)

7 - Seventh Resolution:

Reappointment of a Director (Ms. Marion Guillou)

8 - Eighth Resolution:

Reappointment of a Director (M. Michel Tilmant)

9 - Ninth Resolution:

Appointment of a Director (Ms. Lieve Logghe)

10 - Tenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to Directors

11 - Eleventh Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

12 - Twelfth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation policy attributable to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Operating Officers

13 - Thirteenth Resolution:

Vote on disclosures relating to compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to all corporate officers

14 - Fourteenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Jean Lemierre, Chairman of the Board of Directors

15 - Fifteenth Resolution:

Vote on the components of the compensation paid in 2021 or awarded in respect of the 2021 financial year to Mr. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chief Executive Officer