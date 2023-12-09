27 November 2023
NOTICE
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of up to SEK 100,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on a 2.4% to 5.6% tranche of the iTraxx Europe Series 40, Version 1 due January 2029
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Issue Date: 12 December 2023
Series Number: FICRT 13495 MB
ISIN: SE0020995991
The nominal amount is SEK 26,970,000
The Fixed Rate of Interest is 6.60 per cent.
Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By:
(duly authorised)
Disclaimer
