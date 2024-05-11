10 May 2024
NOTICE
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Up to SEK 100,000,000 6Y Certificate on PriorNilsson Idea B due 17 May 2030
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP
Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Issue Date: 16 May 2024
Series Number: CE7156SCE
ISIN: NL00150021E3
The nominal amount is SEK 11,080,000
Gearing is 361.83 per cent.
Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By: ................................
(duly authorised)
