10 May 2024

NOTICE

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Up to SEK 100,000,000 6Y Certificate on PriorNilsson Idea B due 17 May 2030

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP

Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

Issue Date: 16 May 2024

Series Number: CE7156SCE

ISIN: NL00150021E3

The nominal amount is SEK 11,080,000

Gearing is 361.83 per cent.

Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus.

Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

As Issuer:

