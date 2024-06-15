13 June 2024
NOTICE
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of up to EUR 5,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on a 12% to 36% tranche of the iTraxx® Europe Crossover Series 41 Version 1 due 04 July 2029
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Issue Date: 17 June 2024
Series Number: FICRT 15993
ISIN: XS2759145928
The nominal amount is EUR 2,074,000
The Fixed Rate of Interest is 45.30 per cent.
Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By:
(duly authorised)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BNP Paribas SA published this content on 15 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2024 08:53:10 UTC.