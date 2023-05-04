BNP Paribas : Depot AMF CP. D230087A01

AMENDEMENT AU DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL
Bordereau d'amendement n° D.23-0087-A01 du 3 mai 2023
-
Société: BNP PARIBAS
-
Date de dépôt du document d'enregistrement universel initial: 13/03/2023
-
Objet de l'amendement:
-
-
Rapport d'activité trimestriel.
-
Mise à jour des informations Pilier 3.
-
Mise à jour des informations relatives à la gouvernance.
Disclaimer
BNP Paribas SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 12:12:40 UTC.