  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  14:35:54 04/05/2023
56.32 EUR   +0.05%
14:23Bnp Paribas : Depot AMF CP. D230143A01
PU
14:13Bnp Paribas : Depot AMF CP. D230087A01
PU
13:44BNP PARIBAS : Credit Suisse toujours à l'achat
ZD
Toute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officielles

BNP Paribas : Depot AMF CP. D230087A01

04/05/2023 | 14:13
AMENDEMENT AU DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL

Bordereau d'amendement n° D.23-0087-A01 du 3 mai 2023

  • Société: BNP PARIBAS
  • Date de dépôt du document d'enregistrement universel initial: 13/03/2023
  • Objet de l'amendement:
    • Rapport d'activité trimestriel.
    • Mise à jour des informations Pilier 3.
    • Mise à jour des informations relatives à la gouvernance.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 12:12:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur BNP PARIBAS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 47 369 M 52 370 M -
Résultat net 2023 12 037 M 13 308 M -
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 5,81x
Rendement 2023 7,54%
Capitalisation 68 868 M 76 139 M -
Capi. / CA 2023 1,45x
Capi. / CA 2024 1,37x
Nbr Employés 190 000
Flottant 86,8%
Graphique BNP PARIBAS
Durée : Période :
BNP Paribas : Graphique analyse technique BNP Paribas | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BNP PARIBAS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 56,29 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 75,57 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS5.71%76 139
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
