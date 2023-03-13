Règlement ANC 2016-09 : entités contrôlées non consolidées et participations significatives 31/12/2022

|
Office Francais de Prévoyance Funéraire
|
France
|
100%
|
Next Estate Income Fund
|
Luxembourg
|
-
|
BNPP IP Lat AM Services SA de CV
|
Mexique
|
100%
|
BNPP IP Latam SA de CV
|
Mexique
|
100%
|
SCI Le Colysee
|
France
|
21%
|
BNPP Actions PME
|
France
|
-
|
BNPP Staff Benefits Trustee Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
100%
|
BNPP Employee Trust II Trustees Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
100%
|
BNPP Cardif Alternative
|
France
|
-
|
SNC Route Blanche à Gardanne
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Claude Bernard à Paris 19ème
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Villa Cap Sud à Antibes
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Chatillon Parc
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Nice Park
|
France
|
100%
|
SCI Fort d'Issy Cap Sud
|
France
|
50%
|
Favor Finance
|
Belgique
|
51%
|
SCI 6 Rue du Villard de Lans à Grenoble
|
France
|
51%
|
SCI Rueil Deville Monier
|
France
|
50%
|
SNC l'Orée du Bois
|
France
|
100%
|
SCI Adonis
|
France
|
51%
|
Clos des Fleurs SAS
|
France
|
51%
|
SCI La Bataille
|
France
|
65%
|
SNC Issy Seine
|
France
|
100%
|
SCI Parc Valerien Perrin à Grenoble
|
France
|
99%
|
SCI Les Celestins à Oullins 69
|
France
|
60%
|
SCI Les Sources de Mouxy
|
France
|
99%
|
SCI Azalée
|
France
|
51%
|
SNC 15 Rue de Gerland à Lyon 7
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Les Terrasses de Saint Julien 74
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Les Jardins d'Iris
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Avenue Du Corail à Marseille
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Chemin de Roumagoua La Ciotat
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Chemin de la Parade Chateau Gombert à Marseille
|
France
|
100%
|
BNPP Trust Services Hong Kong Ltd
|
Hong Kong
|
100%
|
SCI des Coteaux
|
France
|
40%
|
SCCV Macdonald Bureaux
|
France
|
50%
|
SCCV Cenon Jean Jaures
|
France
|
80%
|
SCCV Bretigny Les Villas d'Oz
|
France
|
50%
|
SCI Bobigny Zac Hôtel De Ville
|
France
|
50%
|
Privaccess General Partner SARL
|
Luxembourg
|
100%
|
SNC 4 Rue des Routoirs à Gieres
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Rueil Paul Heroult
|
France
|
50%
|
SCI Les Manoirs de Fontanieres
|
France
|
75%
|
SNC Promotion Résidentiel SAV
|
France
|
100%
|
SCI LE CLOS PASCAL A VILLEURBANNE 69
|
France
|
50%
|
SNC Levallois Collange
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Rue de Rochepleine à St Egreve
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Promotion Immobilier d'Entreprise SAV
|
France
|
100%
|
L AUXILIAIRE DE LA CONSTRUCTION IMMOBILIERE SACI ET COMPAGNIE
|
France
|
100%
|
SCI Chemin du Bois d'Artas
|
France
|
80%
|
Ekonomi Yatirimlar Ltd
|
Chypre
|
100%
|
Le Triangle d'Or
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC VLB La Bermone
|
France
|
100%
|
OFPF Formation
|
France
|
100%
|
BNPP General Partner China Growth V SARL
|
Luxembourg
|
100%
|
International Trade Partners Consultores de Gestao
|
Portugal
|
100%
|
International Trade Partners SL
|
Espagne
|
100%
|
SNC La Boucle de Fontenay
|
France
|
100%
|
BNPP India Consultancy Private Ltd
|
Inde
|
100%
|
Cardif Asistencia SA de CV
|
Mexique
|
100%
|
BNPP Securities Services Sociedad Fiduciaria SA
|
Colombie
|
100%
|
BNPP Commodities Trading Shanghai Co Ltd
|
Chine
|
100%
|
Harbor Lenders Holding Company, LLC
|
États-Unis
|
41%
|
SNC Cottage Parc à Vif
|
France
|
100%
|
SNC Green Domaine à Cannes
|
France
|
100%
|
BNPP Regional Investment Company
|
Maroc
|
100%
|
BNPP Participacoes e Servicos Ltda
|
Brésil
|
100%