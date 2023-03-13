Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  France
  Euronext Paris
  BNP Paribas
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:38:19 13/03/2023
56.15 EUR   -6.80%
Règlement ANC 2016-09 : entités contrôlées non consolidées et participations significatives 31/12/2022

13/03/2023 | 18:20
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liste des entités contrôlées, contrôlées conjointement ou sous influence notable non

consolidées au 31/12/2022

Conformément au règlement ANC 2016-09 du 2-12-2016 homologué par arrêté du 26-12-2016, les sociétés établissant des comptes consolidés en norme IFRS doivent publier des informations sur les sociétés pour lesquelles le Groupe détient une participation et qui sont exclues de la consolidation par le Groupe.

Les entités ci-dessous, présentant un caractère négligeable pour l'établissement des comptes consolidés du Groupe, ne sont pas incluses dans le périmètre de consolidation.

Dénomination

Pays

Fraction du capital détenu directement ou indirectement

BNPP Property

France

100%

Solfinéa

France

45%

Paribas Asia Equity Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

CARDIF IMPACT

France

100%

Cetelem Gestion SA

Argentine

100%

Banco Cetelem Argentina SA

Argentine

100%

Cristolienne de Participations SAS

France

100%

BNPP Finance BV

Pays-Bas

100%

BNPP Bank & Trust Cayman Ltd

Îles Caïmans

100%

BNPP UK Holdings Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Pinnacle Pet Healthcare Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

All In One Vermietungsgesellschaft für Telekommunikationsanlagen mbH

Allemagne

100%

BNPP Services Hong Kong Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

BNPP Equities Asia Ltd

Malaisie

100%

BNPP Capital Asia Pacific Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

BNP Pacific Australia Ltd

Australie

100%

BMCI Bourse

Maroc

100%

BMCI Asset Management

Maroc

100%

BNPP Participations

France

100%

Opéra Express

France

100%

Klequatorze

France

100%

SCI Courbevoie Berlioz

France

100%

Alt S2

France

100%

BAII Recouvrement

France

100%

BNP Nominees Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

EP Finance SAS

France

100%

Société Immobilière 15 17 Avenue d'Ostende

Monaco

100%

BMCI Finance

Maroc

100%

Delta Recouvrement

Maroc

100%

Union Auxiliaire de Participation

Maroc

100%

France Titrisation

France

100%

SNC Corelim

France

100%

BNP PAM Participations SAS

France

100%

Vendome Recouvrement

France

100%

Atelier Services

France

100%

SNC Boulogne Logements

France

100%

SNC Garibaldi 19 à Issy Les Moulineaux

France

100%

SCI Le Parc de Passy

France

58%

SNC Les Résidences du Val d'Europe

France

100%

SCI Serris Quartier du Parc

France

50%

Les Studios de Joinville

France

84%

Société d'Aménagement Garibaldi

France

100%

SCI Avenue Joyeuse à Joinville

France

84%

SCI Le Mail des Lilas

France

50%

SCI Villa Haussmann Rive Sud

France

40%

Cardif Eletbiztosito ZRT

Hongrie

100%

Pinnacle Partnerships Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Immoparibas Royal Neuve SA

Luxembourg

100%

Dénomination

Pays

Fraction du capital détenu directement ou indirectement

Monassurances

Monaco

93%

Société Hericourtaine de Participations

France

100%

BNPP Nominees Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapour

100%

BNPP Securities Nominees Hong Kong Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

BNPP Capital Malaysia SDN BHD

Malaisie

100%

BNPP Asset Management Monaco

Monaco

100%

BNPP Argentina Asset Management SA

Argentine

100%

BNPP Asset Management Argentina S.A. Sociedad Gerente De Fondos Comunes De Inversion

Argentine

100%

BNPP Asset Management Singapore Ltd

Singapour

100%

Harewood Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Opéra Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Comptonia Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

BNPP Administrative Holdings Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Securities Services Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

-

Victoire Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

BNPP Synergy Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

SNC Azurea

France

100%

SNC Les Oliviers d'Antibes

France

40%

SNC Quartier du Colombier

France

100%

SNC Les Résidences

France

100%

SCI Garibaldi 10 à Issy Les Moulineaux

France

80%

SNC Vem Greenparc

France

100%

SCI du Surmelin

France

54%

Pocztylion Arka Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA

Pologne

33%

Cardif Pinnacle Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

SIAM Capital Multiservices Co

Thailande

100%

WMI Ltd

Guernesey

100%

Aquarius + Investments PLC

Irlande

-

Quanta Resources Corp

États-Unis

100%

Waste Recovery Inc

États-Unis

100%

Métropole Conseil

France

100%

BNPP Interventions Immobilères

France

100%

GIE GAM Restaurant

France

-

BNPP Nominees Pty Ltd

Australie

100%

BNPP Corporate Services Ltd

Irlande

100%

BNPP Nominees NZ Ltd

Nouvelle-Zélande

100%

TEB Portfoy Yonetimi AS

Turquie

100%

Antin Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Luna Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Cardif Servicios Mexico SA de CV

Mexique

100%

SNC Paris Neuilly Levallois

France

100%

SNC Paris Villiers

France

100%

Atelier Asia Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

Assurtis

France

45%

EP1 Chatillon 2

France

100%

EP1 Arcueil 1

France

100%

EP1 AXEO

France

100%

EP1 MARSEILLE

France

100%

SCI Viala Finlay

France

50%

Le Carré Saint Giniez

France

50%

BNPP Canada Valeurs Mobilières Inc

Canada

100%

Fundacao cultural BNPP Brasil

Brésil

100%

Bishop Street Insurance Corp

États-Unis

100%

Aloha Risk Management Company Inc

États-Unis

100%

SNC Mandelieu Riviera Park

France

100%

BNPP Wealth Management India Private Ltd

Inde

100%

SNC Océane

France

30%

SCI Avenue de Chatou à Rueil

France

50%

SCI Hugo Vinci

France

100%

BNPP Business Assets Valuation Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

BNPP Asset Management Malaysia SDN BHD

Malaisie

100%

Calabria Consorzio di Servizi Regionale

Italie

27%

BMCI Assurance SARL

Maroc

100%

SNC Promoseine

France

33%

TFS Trust and Fiduciary Services SA

Suisse

100%

SNC Le Parc des Capitouls Toulouse

France

100%

Asset Management Co Ukrsib Asset Management CJSC

Ukraine

100%

Dénomination

Pays

Fraction du capital détenu directement ou indirectement

SNC Les Allées Saint Léger

France

100%

SNC Participation Viala Finlay

France

100%

SCI Villa des Suisses à Nanterre

France

50%

Cardif Servicios SA

Argentine

100%

Innocap Investment Management Inc

Canada

7%

Ozcar Multi Stratégies LLC

États-Unis

-

Cardif IC Private JSC

Ukraine

100%

BNPP Depositary Services Jersey Ltd

Jersey

100%

BNPP Depositary Services Ltd

Jersey

100%

Arval India Private Ltd

Inde

100%

SNC d'Aménagement Forum Seine Issy Les Moulineaux

France

33%

BNP PARIBAS ACTIONS PATRIMOINE ISR

France

-

Financial Insurance Services Stuttgart GmbH

Allemagne

100%

HQ Hypotheken 71 BV

Pays-Bas

100%

BNPP Trust Services Singapore Ltd

Singapour

100%

BNPP Fund Services Espana SL

Espagne

-

BNPP Amber Holdings Pty Ltd

Australie

100%

Immobilière Sidi Maarouf

Maroc

100%

Interbank

Maroc

22%

Cardif Services SAS

France

100%

BNPP Cardif Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Spolecnost Pro Infomacni Databaze AS

République Tchèque

28%

BNPP Participations

France

100%

BNPP Méditerranée Business Process

Maroc

99%

BNPP Asset Management Najmah Malaysia SDN BHD

Malaisie

100%

Aurora Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Lynchwood Nominees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Portzamparc Gestion

France

100%

SCI Lilas Brasserie

France

100%

BNPP Securities Nominees Ltd

Jersey

100%

JCB Finance Management Services Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Ukrsib Finance LLC

Ukraine

100%

Cosimo

France

100%

BNPP General Partner Asia LBO II SARL

Luxembourg

100%

BNPP General Partner Asia LBO III SARL

Luxembourg

100%

BNPP Services Monétiques

France

100%

Genfinance International SA

Belgique

100%

BNPP Asset Management Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

Australie

100%

BNPP International Finance Dublin Unlimited Company

Irlande

100%

Let 's didid

Belgique

100%

Immo Beaulieu

Belgique

25%

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna

Pologne

100%

BNPP Asset Management Taiwan Co Ltd

Taïwan

100%

ACE Equipment Leasing

Belgique

100%

BNPP Asset Management Australia Ltd

Australie

100%

Fortis Investment Management Argentina Soc Gerente de FCI SA

Argentine

100%

Alfred Berg Kapitalforvaltning AB

Suède

100%

Merconter SA

Argentine

100%

Groeivermogen NV

Pays-Bas

100%

BNPP Fortis Private Equity Growth

Belgique

100%

Fundamentum Asset Management SA

Luxembourg

100%

MPT Astrid

Belgique

100%

Meespierson Private Belgian Offices CV

Belgique

100%

Friedland Participation et Gestion

France

100%

SCI Flif Azur

France

100%

SCI Flif Evry 2

France

100%

Von Essen GmbH

Allemagne

100%

Merkur Beteiligungs und Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

Allemagne

100%

Inkasso Kodat GmbH & Co KG

Allemagne

100%

Gesellschaft für Capital & Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

Allemagne

100%

Banking Funding Company SA

Belgique

33%

European Direct Property Management SA

Luxembourg

100%

BNPP Renting Solutions SRL

Roumanie

100%

VCG JL

Luxembourg

100%

Alfred Berg Fonder AB

Suède

100%

FV Holding NV

Belgique

40%

Secoya Private Equity Investments General Partner SARL

Luxembourg

100%

Dénomination

Pays

Fraction du capital détenu directement ou indirectement

Office Francais de Prévoyance Funéraire

France

100%

Next Estate Income Fund

Luxembourg

-

BNPP IP Lat AM Services SA de CV

Mexique

100%

BNPP IP Latam SA de CV

Mexique

100%

SCI Le Colysee

France

21%

BNPP Actions PME

France

-

BNPP Staff Benefits Trustee Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

BNPP Employee Trust II Trustees Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

BNPP Cardif Alternative

France

-

SNC Route Blanche à Gardanne

France

100%

SNC Claude Bernard à Paris 19ème

France

100%

SNC Villa Cap Sud à Antibes

France

100%

SNC Chatillon Parc

France

100%

SNC Nice Park

France

100%

SCI Fort d'Issy Cap Sud

France

50%

Favor Finance

Belgique

51%

SCI 6 Rue du Villard de Lans à Grenoble

France

51%

SCI Rueil Deville Monier

France

50%

SNC l'Orée du Bois

France

100%

SCI Adonis

France

51%

Clos des Fleurs SAS

France

51%

SCI La Bataille

France

65%

SNC Issy Seine

France

100%

SCI Parc Valerien Perrin à Grenoble

France

99%

SCI Les Celestins à Oullins 69

France

60%

SCI Les Sources de Mouxy

France

99%

SCI Azalée

France

51%

SNC 15 Rue de Gerland à Lyon 7

France

100%

SNC Les Terrasses de Saint Julien 74

France

100%

SNC Les Jardins d'Iris

France

100%

SNC Avenue Du Corail à Marseille

France

100%

SNC Chemin de Roumagoua La Ciotat

France

100%

SNC Chemin de la Parade Chateau Gombert à Marseille

France

100%

BNPP Trust Services Hong Kong Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

SCI des Coteaux

France

40%

SCCV Macdonald Bureaux

France

50%

SCCV Cenon Jean Jaures

France

80%

SCCV Bretigny Les Villas d'Oz

France

50%

SCI Bobigny Zac Hôtel De Ville

France

50%

Privaccess General Partner SARL

Luxembourg

100%

SNC 4 Rue des Routoirs à Gieres

France

100%

SNC Rueil Paul Heroult

France

50%

SCI Les Manoirs de Fontanieres

France

75%

SNC Promotion Résidentiel SAV

France

100%

SCI LE CLOS PASCAL A VILLEURBANNE 69

France

50%

SNC Levallois Collange

France

100%

SNC Rue de Rochepleine à St Egreve

France

100%

SNC Promotion Immobilier d'Entreprise SAV

France

100%

L AUXILIAIRE DE LA CONSTRUCTION IMMOBILIERE SACI ET COMPAGNIE

France

100%

SCI Chemin du Bois d'Artas

France

80%

Ekonomi Yatirimlar Ltd

Chypre

100%

Le Triangle d'Or

France

100%

SNC VLB La Bermone

France

100%

OFPF Formation

France

100%

BNPP General Partner China Growth V SARL

Luxembourg

100%

International Trade Partners Consultores de Gestao

Portugal

100%

International Trade Partners SL

Espagne

100%

SNC La Boucle de Fontenay

France

100%

BNPP India Consultancy Private Ltd

Inde

100%

Cardif Asistencia SA de CV

Mexique

100%

BNPP Securities Services Sociedad Fiduciaria SA

Colombie

100%

BNPP Commodities Trading Shanghai Co Ltd

Chine

100%

Harbor Lenders Holding Company, LLC

États-Unis

41%

SNC Cottage Parc à Vif

France

100%

SNC Green Domaine à Cannes

France

100%

BNPP Regional Investment Company

Maroc

100%

BNPP Participacoes e Servicos Ltda

Brésil

100%

Dénomination

Pays

Fraction du capital détenu directement ou indirectement

BNPP General Partner IV

Luxembourg

100%

BNPP General Partner V

Luxembourg

100%

BNPP General Partner AFVII

Luxembourg

100%

Locchi SRL

Italie

100%

Services Logiciels d'Intégration Boursière UK Ltd

Royaume-Uni

100%

Sepamail Eu

France

20%

SNC Logements Joliette à Marseille

France

100%

SNC Traverse Pomegues à Marseille

France

100%

BNPP Overseas Investment Fund Management Shanghai Co Ltd

Chine

100%

SNC Ecowest à Levallois

France

100%

BNP PARIBAS FINANCE EUROPE ISR

France

-

BNPP Floreal 30

France

-

BNPP Indice Euro

France

-

BNPP Sélection Flexible

France

-

BNP PARIBAS TECHNOLOGIES EUROPE ISR

France

-

Camgestion Active Convictions

France

-

CamGestion Capi Oblig

France

-

Camgestion Club Patrimoine

France

-

BNPP Actions Entrepreneurs

France

-

BNPP Rendactis ISR

France

-

Cardif BNPP AM Convertibles World

France

-

Fonds FS

France

-

PATRIMOINE CONVICTIONS

France

-

EURO CONVICTIONS ISR

France

-

Cardif BNPP IP Smid Cap Europe

France

-

Selinga Investissements

France

-

CARDIF BNPP AM THEMATIQUES DURABLES

France

-

VALRETRAITE 2

France

-

VALRETRAITE 3

France

-

Pan European Funds GP SARL

Luxembourg

100%

Global General Partner

Luxembourg

100%

BNPP European Private Equity IIII

France

-

RCS Collections Pty Ltd

Afrique Du Sud

100%

RCS Home Loans Pty Ltd

Afrique Du Sud

100%

RD Portofoliu SRL

Roumanie

100%

BNPP Asset Management Mexico SA De CV

Mexique

100%

Contineo Ltd

Hong Kong

16%

Co Station Belgium SA NV

Belgique

43%

Prime Nominees Asia Ltd

Irlande

100%

Prime Nominees Cayman Ltd

Îles Caïmans

100%

Prime Nominees Ireland Ltd

Irlande

100%

SCCV Ausone Ilot 1.4

France

50%

SNC 65 Chemin de La Grave à Marseille

France

100%

SNC Ilot 3C à Marseille

France

100%

SNC Résidence Asnieres Parc

France

100%

Quanta Holding Corp

États-Unis

100%

American Friends of BNPP Rescue & Recover Fund Inc

États-Unis

-

SNC T Honore à Nogent Sur Marne

France

100%

SNC Elancourt Résidentiel

France

100%

SNC Serenity à Ferney Voltaire

France

100%

SNC Nanterre Neo City

France

100%

SNC Republique Maisons Alfort

France

100%

BNPP Pension Trust GmbH

Allemagne

100%

Microlux

Luxembourg

44%

BNPP AM Hedged Strategies

France

-

SNC Saint Ouen Les Docks

France

100%

SCCV Quai Deschamps Empreinte

France

50%

Broker H@B SRL

Italie

100%

Cardif Support Unipessoal Lda

Portugal

100%

Cardif Countries Convictions

France

-

Titan Developpement Humain 2023

France

-

SNC Boulevard Bouyala d'Arnaud à Marseille

France

100%

SNC des Vigneaux à Cuges les Pins

France

100%

SNC Rueil Rochebrune

France

100%

SNC Saint Ouen Rosiers

France

100%

SNC Socity à Lyon

France

100%

SCCV Horloge Vaillant A1

France

49%

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 17:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 50 156 M 53 494 M -
Résultat net 2022 10 506 M 11 205 M -
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 7,53x
Rendement 2022 6,64%
Capitalisation 74 315 M 79 261 M -
Capi. / CA 2022 1,48x
Capi. / CA 2023 1,52x
Nbr Employés 190 000
Flottant 86,8%
