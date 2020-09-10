Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOIRON    BOI   FR0000061129

BOIRON

(BOI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

BOIRON : Réunion d'information du 10 septembre 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 10:14

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Boiron SA published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2020 08:14:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOIRON
10:14BOIRON : Réunion d'information du 10 septembre 2020
PU
10:03BOIRON : après le 'point bas', Oddo passe à l'achat
CF
09:11EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : LVMH, Renault, Air Liquide, Suez, Casino, Valneva, Nexi,..
08:18AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Bouygues, Cellnex, Faurecia, Novartis, Scor, Sunrise,..
09/09BOIRON : recul de -148% du résultat net pdg semestriel
CF
09/09BOIRON : Rapport semestriel 2020
PU
09/09BOIRON : Résultats semestriels 2020
PU
09/09BOIRON : Résultats du premier semestre 2020
AN
09/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Airbus, Bénéteau, EDF, Scor, Biosynex, AstraZeneca, Appl..
09/09Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 9 septembre 20..
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOIRON
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 537 M 635 M -
Résultat net 2020 19,3 M 22,9 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 236 M 279 M -
PER 2020 50,2x
Rendement 2020 1,14%
Capitalisation 607 M 717 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,69x
VE / CA 2021 0,69x
Nbr Employés 3 240
Flottant 24,3%
Graphique BOIRON
Durée : Période :
BOIRON : Graphique analyse technique BOIRON | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOIRON
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,63 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,72%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,05%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Boiron Chairman
Patrice Varraut Chief Operating Officer
Eric Lambert Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Hervé Coulpier Chief Technologic Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOIRON-4.81%717
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-21.35%5 822
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD1.21%5 725
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.16.75%4 737
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.19.45%4 006
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.75.02%2 537
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group