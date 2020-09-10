|
BOIRON : Réunion d'information du 10 septembre 2020
10/09/2020 | 10:14
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
Boiron SA published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2020 08:14:04 UTC
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BOIRON
|
|10:14
|BOIRON : Réunion d'information du 10 septembre 2020
|
PU
|10:03
|BOIRON : après le 'point bas', Oddo passe à l'achat
|
CF
|09:11
|EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : LVMH, Renault, Air Liquide, Suez, Casino, Valneva, Nexi,..
|
|08:18
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Bouygues, Cellnex, Faurecia, Novartis, Scor, Sunrise,..
|
|09/09
|BOIRON : recul de -148% du résultat net pdg semestriel
|
CF
|09/09
|BOIRON : Rapport semestriel 2020
|
PU
|09/09
|BOIRON : Résultats semestriels 2020
|
PU
|09/09
|BOIRON : Résultats du premier semestre 2020
|
AN
|09/09
|EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Airbus, Bénéteau, EDF, Scor, Biosynex, AstraZeneca, Appl..
|
|09/09
|Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 9 septembre 20..
|
AO
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOIRON
|10:03
|BOIRON : après le 'point bas', Oddo passe à l'achat
|
CF
|08:18
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Bouygues, Cellnex, Faurecia, Novartis, Scor, Sunrise,..
|
|17/07
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : BNP Paribas, Boiron, Givaudan, Heineken, Swedish Orph..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
537 M
635 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
19,3 M
22,9 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
236 M
279 M
-
|PER 2020
|50,2x
|Rendement 2020
|1,14%
|
|Capitalisation
|
607 M
717 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,69x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,69x
|Nbr Employés
|3 240
|Flottant
|24,3%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BOIRON
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
36,63 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
34,65 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
15,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
5,72%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-5,05%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|BOIRON
|-4.81%
|717