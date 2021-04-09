Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOIRON    BOI   FR0000061129

BOIRON

(BOI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

BOIRON : Mise à disposition URD 2020

09/04/2021 | 15:06
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer

Boiron SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOIRON
15:06BOIRON  : Mise à disposition URD 2020
PU
15:05BOIRON  : Mise à disposition du Document d’enregistrement universel 2020
AN
10:10COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE  : Covid-19 : les laboratoires boiron s'engagent dans la di..
PU
09:01BOURSE DE PARIS : Eaux calmes et léger vent arrière
08:24EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Michelin, Suez, Airbus, Dassault, Bénéteau, Cellectis, ..
08/04BOIRON  : des tests de diagnostic rapide avec NG Biotech
CF
08/04COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE  : COVID-19 : LES LABORATOIRES BOIRON S'ENGAGENT DANS LA DI..
PU
16/03BOIRON  : Déclaration Dirigeants-Cession
CO
11/03Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Jeudi 11 mars 2021
AO
11/03Les planètes se réalignent avant Christine
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOIRON
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 514 M 611 M -
Résultat net 2020 12,8 M 15,2 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 219 M 260 M -
PER 2020 57,1x
Rendement 2020 1,00%
Capitalisation 644 M 767 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,83x
VE / CA 2021 0,84x
Nbr Employés 3 500
Flottant 24,7%
Graphique BOIRON
Durée : Période :
BOIRON : Graphique analyse technique BOIRON | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOIRON
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,83 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,62%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Lambert Director-Financial & Administrative
Thierry Boiron Chairman
Hervé Coulpier Director-Information Technology Services
Patrice Varraut Operations Director & Sales Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOIRON-11.00%767
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION14.14%10 861
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.21.39%10 087
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD20.92%6 050
APHRIA INC.132.84%5 242
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-3.80%3 661
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ