2023 HALF-YEAR
BOIRON SALES
(Unaudited data)
CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2023
|In thousands of euros
|2023
|2022
|Variation at current
exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|France
|106,857
|131,338
|-18.6%
|-18.6%
|Europe (excluding France)
|62,877
|60,704
|+3.6%
|+3.1%
|North America
|57,427
|52,227
|+10.0%
|+9.5%
|Other countries
|12,724
|12,494
|+1.8%
|+1.2%
|Group total
|239,884
|256,762
|-6.6%
|-6.8%
|In thousands of euros
|2023
|2022
|Variation at current
exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines
|87,466
|88,876
|-1.6%
|-1.8%
|Homeopathic specialties
|136,970
|121,916
|+12.3%
|+12.0%
|Other health products
|15,449
|45,970
|-66.4%
|-66.4%
|Group total
|239,884
|256,762
|-6.6%
|-6.8%
SALES BY QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)
|In thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|2023
|2022
|Var.
|2023
|2022
|Var.
|France
|54,580
|77,055
|-29.2%
|52,277
|54,283
|-3.7%
|Europe (excluding France)
|39,220
|34,476
|+13.8%
|23,656
|26,228
|-9.8%
|North America
|33,279
|28,944
|+15.0%
|24,148
|23,282
|+3.7%
|Other countries
|5,220
|5,305
|-1.6%
|7,504
|7,189
|+4.4%
|Group total
|132,299
|145,780
|-9.2%
|107,585
|110,982
|-3.1%
|In thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|2023
|2022
|Var.
|2023
|2022
|Var.
|Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines
|45,234
|45,516
|-0.6%
|42,231
|43,360
|-2.6%
|Homeopathic specialties
|79,858
|67,100
|+19.0%
|57,111
|54,816
|+4.2%
|Other health products
|7 206
|33 164
|-78.3%
|8 243
|12 807
|-35.6%
|Group total
|132,299
|145,780
|-9.2%
|107,585
|110,982
|-3.1%
Change in sales
In the second quarter:
Sales in the second quarter of 2023 were down 3.1%. However, restated for the decline in COVID test sales, revenues were up 1.3%.
The 2.6% decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines is still mainly attributable to France, while sales continued to grow in many other countries, particularly the United States.
Sales of homeopathic specialities continued to rise, thanks to an increase in new product sales and in particular the expansion of our trauma range in France, with two new products: Artensium® to relieve tendino-ligamentary and muscular pain and Arnigel® sachets.
Sales of other healthcare products continued to decline, due to a decrease in COVID test sales in Europe, particularly in France. This decline was partially offset by the launch in France of two new anti-mosquito products containing organic lemon eucalyptus essential oil, which have been added to the Dapis® range.
In the first half:
Sales fell 6.6%, impacted by a challenging basis for comparison following significant COVID test sales in France in the first half of 2022.
Excluding these tests, sales were up 6.2%.
This growth was achieved in all regions and was driven by sales of homeopathic specialities.
Outlook
Group sales growth in 2023 will depend on ongoing momentum in homeopathic specialities, future launches and the rate of illnesses at the end of the year.
We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient in the world can take advantage of homeopathy and our other healthcare solutions, thereby supporting a more humane, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.
Laboratoires BOIRON
Our next update:
September 6, 2023: at market close, publication of 2023 half-year results
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com
- SECURITY MASTER Key :lppqYMaaYpqdlW5qkpqXZmKXamZpk5OXl5WVxJVxapmWamlhlm+UbpWVZnFilWpt
- Pour contrôler cette clé :https://www.security-master-key.com.
Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Communiqué sur comptes, résultats
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/81057-boi-180723-ca-t2-23-gb.pdf
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com
© 2023 ActusNews