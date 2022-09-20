Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Boise Cascade Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    BCC   US09739D1000

BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 19/09/2022
60.96 USD   +3.01%
13:01BOISE CASCADE COMPANY : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
08/08VENTE D'INITIÉS : Boise Cascade
MT
03/08BOISE CASCADE COMPANY : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Boise Cascade Company : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre

20/09/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
13:01BOISE CASCADE COMPANY : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
08/08VENTE D'INITIÉS : Boise Cascade
MT
03/08BOISE CASCADE COMPANY : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
01/08BOISE CASCADE : BPA et revenus en baisse au 2e trimestre ; augmentation de l'autorisation ..
MT
01/08Earnings Flash (BCC) BOISE CASCADE COMPANY annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 2,28 millia..
MT
01/08Boise Cascade Company annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois ..
CI
01/08Boise Cascade Company annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois ..
CI
28/07Boise Cascade Company annonce un dividende trimestriel, payable le 15 septembre 2022
CI
28/07Boise Cascade Company annonce une augmentation du rachat d'actions.
CI
14/07BOISE CASCADE COMPANY : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 8 445 M - 8 436 M
Résultat net 2022 800 M - 800 M
Tréso. nette 2022 334 M - 334 M
PER 2022 3,03x
Rendement 2022 4,89%
Capitalisation 2 405 M 2 405 M 2 402 M
VE / CA 2022 0,25x
VE / CA 2023 0,22x
Nbr Employés 6 210
Flottant 87,4%
Graphique BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Boise Cascade Company : Graphique analyse technique Boise Cascade Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 60,96 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nate Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly E. Hibbs Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Thomas E. Carlile Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. McGowan Independent Director
Karen E. Gowland Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY-14.38%2 405
FERGUSON PLC-25.30%23 344
REECE LIMITED-46.50%6 257
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-4.38%3 565
CHIN HIN GROUP93.87%984
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-30.05%622