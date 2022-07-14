|
Boise Cascade Company : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
8 260 M
-
8 250 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
713 M
-
713 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
469 M
-
468 M
|PER 2022
|3,51x
|Rendement 2022
|4,74%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 481 M
2 481 M
2 478 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,24x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,23x
|Nbr Employés
|6 140
|Flottant
|87,4%
|
|Graphique BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|62,90 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|70,80 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|12,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs