BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

BOLLORE SE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 472 062 299,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2022 :
Total actions émises
|2 950 389 374
Total droits de vote
|4 996 152 620
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|4 980 829 782
Le 1er avril 2022
BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com
