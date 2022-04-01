Connexion
BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

01/04/2022 | 18:27
BOLLORE SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 472 062 299,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2022 :



Total actions émises

2 950 389 374


Total droits de vote

4 996 152 620


Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

4 980 829 782

Le 1er avril 2022

BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 472 062 299,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

Pièce jointe



© GlobeNewswire 2022
