    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
03/11/2022
5.085 EUR   -0.88%
BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

03/11/2022
Bolloré SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 472 062 299,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 octobre 2022 :



Total actions émises

2 950 389 374


Total droits de vote

5 006 039 002


Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

4 988 323 240


Le 3 novembre 2022

BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 472 062 299,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

Pièce jointe



© GlobeNewswire 2022
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.37.21%4 339