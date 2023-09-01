Bolloré SE est une société holding organisée autour de 4 pôles d'activités : - prestations de services de communication (46,4% du CA) : réalisation d'études, prestations de conseil, développement de stratégie média, achats d'espaces publicitaires, etc. ; - prestations de services logistiques et de transport (34,4%) : prestations de transport aérien et terrestre, de manutention portuaire (principalement en Afrique), de stockage de produits (cacao, café, coton), d'exploitation de chemins de fer, etc. ; - distribution, stockage et négoce de produits pétroliers (17,4% ; n° 2 français) ; - production de films plastiques et de batteries, de terminaux et de systèmes spécialisés (1,8%) : films pour condensateurs (n° 1 mondial), films thermo-rétractables pour emballages (n° 3 mondial), batteries électriques, terminaux de billetterie et de contrôle d'embarquement (n° 1 mondial), équipements de contrôle d'accès des piétons et des véhicules, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France et DROM-COM (48,6%), Europe (22,4%), Amériques (13%), Asie-Pacifique (11,4%) et Afrique (4,6%).

Secteur Production de spectacles